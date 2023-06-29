Gov. Cooper signs bill clarifying 12-week abortion ban in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill Thursday that included modifications to the state’s 12-week abortion ban.

Earlier this week, lawmakers rushed changes into an unrelated bill to clarify when providers are legally allowed to give medical abortions. That law is set to take effect Saturday.

Gov. Cooper vetoed the original bill, but the GOP-led legislature overrode it.

“In addition to being dangerous for women, the rushed abortion ban was so poorly written that it is causing real uncertainty for doctors and other health care providers,” Cooper said in a statement. “This bill is important to clarify the rules and provide some certainty, however we will continue fighting on all fronts the Republican assault on women’s reproductive freedom.”

The law is supposed to go into effect Saturday, but Planned Parenthood is suing to put that on pause. A federal judge said she will release her decision Friday on whether or not to grant that request.

