Republicans close in on changes to new North Carolina abortion law that could counter a lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. — Late revisions to new North Carolina abortion restrictions scheduled to begin this weekend cleared the state Senate on Monday night, changes that if enacted could frustrate pending litigation seeking to stop the law’s enforcement.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly for a measure containing what the Republican supporters have called clarifying and technical changes to a law approved last month over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto that in part will ban starting Saturday most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. This will replace current rules that ban nearly all abortions after 20 weeks. The new law also adds exceptions to the 12-week ban.

The bill needs just on more affirmative vote from the House — scheduled for Tuesday — before it goes to Cooper’s desk. A federal judge has scheduled arguments Wednesday in Greensboro on legal motions by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and a physician to stop much of the new abortion restrictions from taking effect well before any lawsuit trial.

