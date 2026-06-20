Gov. Josh Stein proclaims “Stanley Cup Summer” following Carolina Hurricanes’ win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed the summer of 2026 as “Stanley Cup Summer” in North Carolina.

It comes after the Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup over the Las Vegas Golden Knights last week.

In addition, Edwards Mill Road between Wade Avenue and NC 54 was also designated as “Hurricanes Highway.”

“The Hurricanes won the hardest title in sports as the consummate team, each player doing his job. Their victory unified the state, bringing together North Carolinians who hail from every corner of the state and who cheer for their own favorite college team. Today, we are all Caniacs! Sound the siren – it’s time to celebrate!," Stein said in a release.

The Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance alone welcomed more than 136,000 fans for more than 100 events during the first three months of 2026. State economists report the Carolina Hurricanes organization brings hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to local hotels, restaurants and retail stores.

During this year’s Stanley Cup playoff run, each of the 10 home games is estimated to have brought in up to $3 million in tourism revenue. Small businesses experienced surges in revenue from fans visiting bars and restaurants to watch the games.

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