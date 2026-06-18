Residential development gets underway in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Childress Klein is preparing to break ground on a sprawling residential development at the former Cato Farms property in south Charlotte.

Fred Klein III, managing partner and partner of multifamily at Childress Klein, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the firm expects to begin construction early next year on phase one of a multiphase project that will include hundreds of homes across more than 100 acres along Tom Short Road.

Childress Klein filed a land development construction plan with the city of Charlotte on June 11 for phase one, which will include a six-building, 345-unit multifamily development.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

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