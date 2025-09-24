Gov. Josh Stein reviewing ‘Iryna’s Law’ after House passage

CHARLOTTE — Governor Josh Stein is reviewing Iryna’s Law, which would crack down on pretrial releases.

A spokesperson for Stein said the governor “will always do everything in his power to keep people safe.”

The House passed the bill on Tuesday with significant bipartisan support.

However, Senate leader Phil Berger added a provision that will study new ways to conduct the death penalty since lethal injection has been on pause in the state.

That led to less Democratic support.

