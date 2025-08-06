Local

Medicaid work requirement may result in benefit loss for thousands in Meck County

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center (Mecklenburg County)
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners are scheduled to discuss how the one Big Beautiful Bill may impact the county.

The Human Services Agency’s chief of staff will give a presentation Wednesday night.

The agency’s chief of staff said the new work requirement for Medicaid means up to $31,000 residents could lose benefits in 2027 when it goes into effect.

He’s also warning the new cost sharing agreement with states for SNAP benefits could mean an estimated $46 million annual cost, and the state’s SNAP program could be in jeopardy.

