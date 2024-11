NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be in our area on Friday to discuss progress in Helene recovery efforts.

He is expected to meet with government leaders from western North Carolina around 1 p.m.

Cooper has been making regular trips to the areas damaged by Helene.

Most recently, he was in Grandfather Mountain last week, urging people to come back and support the region.

VIDEO: Family tries to rebuild mountain oasis after Helene destroyed it

