Gov. Stein announces reward in 1992 cold case of murdered teen

RALEIGH — Gov. Josh Stein announced today that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killing of Isis Denise “Dee Dee” Dawkins, a 13-year-old girl.

Dawkins was reported missing on July 5, 1992, after last being seen two days before. Her remains were discovered in the South Fork River in Brookford on July 28, 1992, and were identified on Aug. 14, 1992.

“Even when all leads have been exhausted in a case, we cannot stop pursuing justice,” said Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about this case to contact local law enforcement so that the family can find closure and the murderer can be held to account.”

The case has remained unsolved for over three decades, with no arrests made since Dawkins’ disappearance and subsequent murder in 1992.

The reward aims to encourage individuals with any information to come forward.Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-5241 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

The renewed effort to solve Dawkins’ murder highlights the ongoing commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families, even after many years have passed.