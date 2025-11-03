Gov. Stein launches $50 million broadband recovery program

RALEIGH — Gov. Josh Stein announced a $50 million Broadband Recovery Program on Monday to aid in rebuilding broadband infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

The program will provide grants to internet service providers to repair and reconstruct broadband infrastructure in the 39 disaster-designated counties, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

“We are working hard to rebuild western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, and that includes making sure folks have access to high-speed internet services,” said Governor Josh Stein.

Stein signed legislation in August that allocated funds to restore and strengthen high-speed internet access for communities affected by the storm.Under the new program, internet service providers can apply for funding to support projects that connect residents, businesses, and community institutions to reliable high-speed internet.The Broadband Recovery Program prioritizes funding for the restoration of broadband service, ensuring that communities can stay connected and access essential services.Broadband providers must submit their applications and estimated costs online by 11:59 p.m. on November 24 through NCDIT’s Broadband Infrastructure Office Data Exchange.

Program guidance, eligibility requirements, and application materials are available here.

Questions about the program can be sent to technicalassistance@nc.gov.

