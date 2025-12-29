Gov. Stein secures $300M to expand high-speed internet in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein approved more than $300 million in funding to expand high-speed internet service across the state.

This project aims to provide reliable internet access to more than 93,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina.

The funding received approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration as part of the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.

In addition to the new funding, the state is already working to connect more than 250,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet by the end of 2026, utilizing $670 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. This initiative aims to address existing connectivity gaps as part of the state’s broader technology goals.

The state plans to launch these high-speed internet projects by mid-2026.

