Government shutdown may impact security wait times at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — Staffing levels for the Transportation Security Administration may impact security wait times at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the coming days. The potential delays are attributed to a partial government shutdown affecting federal personnel airport officials posted on X.

Check here for wait times.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the terminal early to account for these potential staffing issues. Airport officials recommend allowing additional time to complete the security screening process before scheduled flights.

Real-time security wait times are available for passengers through the official Charlotte Douglas International Airport website.

These live updates can also be accessed through the CLT Airport App to help travelers plan their arrival.

The airport expressed appreciation for the work of federal employees during the funding lapse.

The longer Transportation Security Administration officers have to work without pay during the partial shutdown, the more likely it is that some will miss work as they take on second jobs to pay for necessities like gas and child care and their other bills. Many may still be rebuilding finances after the 43-day shutdown last fall, the longest in history.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

VIDEO: Airport parking costs rise; off-site lots may not be cheaper

Airport parking costs rise; off-site lots may not be cheaper

©2026 Cox Media Group