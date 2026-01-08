Local

Grammy winners Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton set to rock Bank of America Stadium

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Bruno Mars
Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2025: Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two Grammy-nominated superstars, Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton, will perform at Bank of America Stadium, accoridng to the Charlotte Observer.

Mars will headline his first global tour in nearly a decade, known as The Romantic Tour, featuring about 40 stops across the country.

He will be supported by fellow Grammy winner Anderson Paak, who will perform a DJ set, and Leon Thomas, who received six nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

ALSO READ: ‘My heart sank’: Concert-goers frustrated by break-ins at PNC Music Pavilion

Meanwhile, Stapleton recently earned four additional Grammy nominations, including Best Country Song.

Presale tickets for Mars go on sale Jan. 14 at 12 p.m., with general ticket sales starting Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. The tickets can be purchased from his official website.

For Stapleton’s concert, presale tickets will be available starting Jan. 13 at 10 a.m., with general sales beginning Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. They can be found on his official website.

VIDEO: ‘My heart sank’: Concert-goers frustrated by break-ins at PNC Music Pavilion

‘My heart sank’: Concert-goers frustrated by break-ins at PNC Music Pavilion

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read