‘My heart sank’: Concert-goers frustrated by break-ins at PNC Music Pavilion

CHARLOTTE — Three guns are now on the streets after 20 cars were broken into during a concert at PNC Music Pavilion this past weekend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the rash of break-ins. It happened while the victims were at a concert to see Nelly and Ja Rule.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with two of the victims, and they say they’re frustrated.

“My stomach dropped, my heart sank,” said Donyell Ritchotte of North Myrtle Beach.

Ritchotte, who used to live in Matthews, is one of three people who had a gun stolen from their car.

Someone broke into Rodriques Lindsay’s car, too. The Gastonia resident has already replaced his window.

“I had to pay basically like $300 to get it fixed,” Lindsay said.

But he said the thieves also took his vintage basketball shoes, which cost more than twice that.

People who had their cars broken into say they were told to turn on their hazard lights and wait for police. Lindsay’s mother said she was there that night and spoke with scores of victims.

“They was missing guns, missing wallets, purses wedding rings, shoes,” said Ebonique Libscomb.

According to police reports, 20 cars were hit, and 22 victims now have a lot of questions. Some even told me they did see a police presence in the parking lot before the show.

“I know I’m never going to see that gun again. I’m sure all the people that got something stolen from them probably won’t see their stuff again,” Ritchotte said.

We left a message with PNC Music Pavilion to ask if they will change security methods, but we haven’t heard back.

