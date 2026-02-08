Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish donates to Charlotte nonprofit

CHARLOTTE — Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish’s nonprofit organization made a donation to a local organization dedicated to protecting nature in Charlotte.

Eilish’s nonprofit organization, Reverb, made a financial donation to Trees Charlotte, an organization dedicated to planting and preserving trees throughout the Charlotte area.

The contribution is part of a fundraising effort that has raised $11.5 million during her “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.”

The funds raised during the tour support various organizations working in food equity, climate change and reducing pollution.

Eilish performed two sold-out shows in Charlotte as part of the tour.

While the global fundraising total was announced, Trees Charlotte did not release the specific amount of money it received from the nonprofit.

