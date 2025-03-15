Granite Falls 16-year-old to audition for American Idol for the first time

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — Sixteen-year-old Carsen Webb from Granite Falls, Caldwell County, is auditioning for American Idol for the first time.

Webb, a sophomore at South Caldwell High School, has dreamed of being on the show since he was eight years old.

“I am super stoked. Very excited. Little nervous, not gonna lie,” Webb said about his upcoming audition.

Webb credits his fifth-grade teacher for encouraging him to try out for the show after a talent show performance.

He is a big fan of Adele and knows all her songs by heart, stating, “I sing every Adele song. In fact, I know ‘every’ single Adele song. By heart.”

Webb plans to host a watch party with his friends on Sunday night to celebrate his audition.

