Grant creates opportunity for kids with autism to take free swim lessons

CHARLOTTE — As summer gets underway, more kids with autism are preparing to get in the water.

Thanks to YMCA of USA, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte received a grant to help teach free swim lessons. It gives 50 local kids with autism the chance to learn how to swim.

Ame Guy, the associate director of aquatics, said kids with autism are drawn to the water so these safety skills are critical.

“This specific curriculum that the YMCA of USA has created has given us the training, the knowledge and toolkit to certify our instruction for kids with diverse needs,” she said.

The grant to support kids with autism is closed, but the YMCA of Greater Charlotte says they will continue to host class for children with diverse needs throughout the summer.

