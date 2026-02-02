‘Grateful’: Mint Hill family recovering after barely escaping house fire

MINT HILL, N.C. — Less than a month after moving in, a Mint Hill family of seven watched in horror as their home went up in flames.

“I just happened to open the garage door with my baby boy and I looked to my right and it was a big flame of fire,” Hendrix McCants said.

The incident was caught on camera Sunday afternoon along Pineville Road.

“It was only a minute and 15 seconds,” Hendrix said.

Out of panic, he said he shouted for everyone to get out.

“Everyone we have to go out now, we have to go outside now,” he told his family.

As smoke billowed throughout the home, Hendrix and his wife Latoya can be seen grabbing their children and rushing them to the front porch. Hendrix then ran back inside to grab car keys.

Seconds after he exited, the home erupted in flames.

“The second we stepped off the porch you just saw black smoke and the house was in flames,” Latoya said. “By the grace of God, literally. We had just enough time.”

The family was able to escape with their lives and each other.

“We had literally the clothes on our backs,” said Latoya.

Their landlord has since started an online fundraiser as the family begins a long road to recovery.

“Trying to get the basic necessities, but you don’t think about this stuff until something happens, but it’s like toothbrushes, shoes or socks,” Latoya said.

They’re now staying with loved ones and holding onto faith. The family said through it all, they remain grateful.

“Grateful that we have each other, material things can be replaced,” said Latoya. “Rebuilding it will happen, it may not be easy.”

One of the landlords is a Mint Hill firefighter. He was not on shift Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

