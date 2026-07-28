Graves restored at historic cemetery in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — It’s been one year since dozens of graves in a historic cemetery were relocated in Monroe. Channel 9 has learned that all the markers that were damaged over the years have since been restored.

The Billy Woods Cemetery dates back to the 1800s and was located in the middle of a wooded property off North Sutherland Avenue. In July 2025, the city of Monroe moved 72 graves to Suncrest Cemetery, where they’re maintained by the city.

There were several damaged grave markers found at Billy Woods Cemetery. The Mecklenburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) evaluated the condition of the markers and raised funds to support restoration. A member told Channel 9 that all the broken monuments were repaired. She said they had received donations from individuals, including a big donation and a generous donation from an anonymous member of the Marvin Historical Society.

The City of Monroe voted to relocate the graves to pave the way for economic development near North Sutherland Avenue. The city still owns the land, and so far, no development or sale has taken place.

A city spokesperson said that the parcel that included the Billy Woods cemetery was purchased in 2018 for economic development. Portions of that tract have already been sold and developed into major manufacturing sites.

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