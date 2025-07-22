Great Trails State Program receives $1 million from General Assembly grants

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C — Great Trails State Program in Watauga County have received $1 million from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

According to the Watauga Democrat, the money comes out of $11 million authorized by the General Assembly in grants to communities and nonprofits in Western North Carolina.

The Great Trails State Program legislation was established in 2023 and offers matching grants to North Carolina local governments, public authorities, regional council of governments, and nonprofit organizations.

