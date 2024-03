GREENSBORO, N.C. — A one-time prominent Charlotte official is out of a job.

Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba resigned on Tuesday.

Jaiyeoba is Charlotte’s former planning director and assistant city manager.

The NPR Station in Greensboro said Jaiyeoba resigned after an inquiry into whether he violated the city’s sexual harassment policy.

