Local

Greenway to be extended through northeast Charlotte community

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Reedy Creek Park in Charlotte is a popular nature preserve, offering 10 miles of trails.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Preparations are underway for a new greenway through Reedy Creek Park in northeast Charlotte.

It will be 2 ½ two and a half miles and will connect Plaza Road Extension to Grier Road.

The project will also connect nearby neighborhoods and schools to the park and Reedy Creek Nature Preserve.

Officials unveil new efforts to make greenways safer in Charlotte

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over Reedy Creek Park on Monday. Parks and Recreation crews had already started clearing trees and brush for the trail.

The project began in December and is expected to take 18 months to complete. To learn more, click here.




©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read