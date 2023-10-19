Grenade found in Morganton Goodwill, forces evacuation

MORGANTON, N.C. — Many people go to Goodwill to thrift, or to find special used pieces of history - not many expect to find an explosive device in the bins.

Shoppers at a Morganton Goodwill were forced to evacuate after someone found a grenade in the store Saturday night, according to Channel 9 partners at the Morganton News Herald.

It was found at the Bost Road location around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the store was evacuated as a precaution, but the grenade was not live and did not pose a threat.

It’s not clear who donated the grenade or how it ended up in the store.

