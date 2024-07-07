Local

Ground stop lifted at Charlotte airport after thunderstorms move through

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte airport July 6, 2024 A ground stop was issued Saturday evening at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

CHARLOTTE — A ground stop was lifted Saturday evening not long after it was issued at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The move was made due to thunderstorms in the area.

According to the FAA, the ground stop was expected to be in effect until at least 7:45 p.m., but just before 7:30 p.m., it no longer showed on the website.

Mecklenburg and Union counties were both under Flood Advisories Saturday evening as the scattered storms moved through the area. The rain came as a welcome relief from the heat and from recently dry weather.

According to FlightAware, the Charlotte airport had 458 delays and 21 cancellations by 7:25 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

