FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach over 100 degrees

FORECAST:

The lingering heat and humidity will be the big weather story for the weekend.

Highs today will be in the low to mid-90s, but feel-like temperatures will be closer to about 104 to 105 degrees.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for counties south of the Piedmont.

There is a chance for light rain before 1 and a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Rainfall amounts range from about .1 to .5 inches for the area. Expect higher amounts in the event of a thunderstorm.

The region will hang on to this unsettled pattern for the rest of the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with daily rain chances through the weekend.

The mountains could get some beneficial rain from Beryl towards the end of the week.

It reached 101 degrees in Charlotte yesterday, which is a record.

