FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach over 100 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The lingering heat and humidity will be the big weather story for the weekend.
- Highs today will be in the low to mid-90s, but feel-like temperatures will be closer to about 104 to 105 degrees.
- A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for counties south of the Piedmont.
- There is a chance for light rain before 1 and a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
- Rainfall amounts range from about .1 to .5 inches for the area. Expect higher amounts in the event of a thunderstorm.
- The region will hang on to this unsettled pattern for the rest of the work week.
- Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with daily rain chances through the weekend.
- The mountains could get some beneficial rain from Beryl towards the end of the week.
- It reached 101 degrees in Charlotte yesterday, which is a record.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte resident stuck in Jamaica following Hurricane Beryl landfall)
©2024 Cox Media Group