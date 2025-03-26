Groundbreaking held for new Hornets practice facility

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets started work on their new practice facility in Uptown with a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday for the $150 million project.

The Novant Health Performance Center will be built on top of what was once a large parking lot directly across from the Spectrum Center.

Channel 9 Sports Reporter Dashawn Brown was there Wednesday as the shovels hit the dirt.

Hornets co-lead owner Gabe Plotkin told her they didn’t buy the team to be average – they bought the team to be great and they believe that’s what this project signals.

City officials and Hornets leaders were all out to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new facility on Wednesday.

The vision for the performance center doesn’t stop with the new practice facility for players – although that is a priority. There’s also a plan for retail, new office space, and a designated area for sports medicine and orthopedics.

Hornets owners said this project was the first thing on the list, the moment they bought the team.

“We’re focused on being the premiere franchise in the NBA. We’ll keep saying it over and over again, and you have to have premiere facilities. We have to have the best practice facility and we have to have a great arena,” said Rick Schnall, co-lead owner of the Hornets.

He added, “It’s taking a lot of commitment from us. The city’s been unbelievable as a partner, Novant has as well, but we’re going to make a significant capital commitment to this because of its importance.”

Right now, the timeline on the project is roughly a year and a half. The builders told Channel 9, they’re ready to go.

Also worth noting, between Hornets and city leaders including the mayor, their vision for this goes beyond the Hornets. They said they hope to revitalize all of Uptown Charlotte.

