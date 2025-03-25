Novant Health purchases naming rights for new Hornets practice facility

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health has purchased the naming rights for the new Hornets practice facility in Uptown.

However, details of the sponsorship have not been made public, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Typically, naming rights cost an average of around $3 million a year.

Once complete, the practice center will include a Novant Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic that will be open to the public.

The facility is expected to open sometime during the 2026-2007 NBA season.

