Group of 14-year-olds detained following high-speed pursuit in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A group of 14-year-olds was detained in Burke County after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, ending in a crash.

An officer saw a Ford F-150 driving down North Sterling Street without headlights at 1:53 a.m., according to reports.

Officials said the driver fled after a traffic stop was initiated, running a red light and speeding over 70 mph down West Union Street until the truck crashed into a rock wall.

The driver and two passengers, all identified as 14 years old, were detained at the scene.

The driver was released to the custody of a guardian, while the passengers were provided transportation to their homes.

The driver faces multiple charges, including felony flee to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, and several traffic violations.

The Department of Juvenile Justice has been contacted regarding the charges.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its registered owner and was not seized.

No additional details have been made available.

