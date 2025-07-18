Child, 18-year-old hurt in Lincolnton shooting

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Authorities in Lincolnton said two people, including a minor, were shot inside an SUV at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday morning, crime scene tape was around the vehicle at the end of Chapman Street where it appeared at least two shots were fired into it on the driver’s side.

A 17-year-old girl was struck in the arm, and an 18-year-old man was hit three times by gunfire, family members said. Lincolnton police said they are expected to recover.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with residents who said they heard at least three shots and a car crash before police told them to get back into their homes.

Family members said the 17-year-old is out of a hospital but the 18-year-old is still hospitalized in Charlotte.

Police have not released information about a motive in the crime.

>>Police are expected to release more details about the investigation this afternoon and we’ll share that with you online and on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.

