Carolina Strong: Sprout the dog provides care at children’s hospital

CHARLOTTE — Every day, people in our community are making a real difference.

On Friday, Carolina Strong highlighted one of the many animals in our community that are also doing their part.

Sprout is a facility dog that works at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital five days a week.

“When I’m feeling sad or lonely, I come down and see him, and he makes it feel better,” Theo, a patient at the hospital, said.

The hospital said Sprout provides the same consistency of care that his human counterparts do.

>> Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis spoke with Sprout’s owner about how critical he is towards their healing, in the video at the top of the page.

Every day, there are people across the Carolinas doing extraordinary things. They’re giving back, they’re helping each other, and they’re making a real difference. We’re highlighting the best in our community in our series, Carolina Strong.

Know somebody who’s making a positive impact? Let us know here.

VIDEO: Carolina Strong: Woman volunteers for organization that helped her through difficult times

Carolina Strong: Woman volunteers for organization that helped her through difficulties

















©2023 Cox Media Group