Group wants Meck County sheriff removed amid allegations of misconduct, retaliation

CHARLOTTE — A state lawmaker and four former Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office employees are asking a judge to remove Sheriff Garry McFadden from office, alleging a pattern of retaliation, abuse of authority and misconduct.

The 32-page court filing accuses McFadden of discouraging officers from reporting use-of-force incidents, directing deputies to chauffeur officials to bars and strip clubs, and threatening Rep. Carla Cunningham after a legislative dispute. The State Bureau of Investigation is now reviewing the claims.

