DA asks the SBI to investigate allegations against the Mecklenburg County sheriff

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has asked the SBI to investigate allegations against Sheriff Garry McFadden.

This comes in the wake of State House Rep. Carla Cunningham, former Chief Deputy Kevin Canty and three other former Sheriff’s Office employees filing a petition to remove McFadden from office in Mecklenburg County.

The petitioners allege that McFadden should be removed from office for: willful or habitual neglect or refusal to perform the duties of his office, willful misconduct or maladministration in office, corruption and extortion.

Merriweather is asking the SBI to investigate the following allegations, as well: State campaign finance violations use of official resources and labor in furtherance of political campaign, Hatch Act violations, extortion and bribery, economic threats made to influence legislation.

In addition, state lawmakers are calling on McFadden and other city and county leaders to testify in Raleigh in part due to “gross mismanagement in the sheriff’s office.”

McFadden has declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden announces intent to run for reelection

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden announces intent to run for reelection

©2026 Cox Media Group