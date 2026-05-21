Gun threat leads to student’s arrest at Huntersville school

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old student was taken into custody on Thursday after school officials located a handgun in his truck at Hopewell High School in Huntersville, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., following a threat the student made to retrieve a gun from his vehicle.

The incident began when the student, identified as Hao Gia Ho, made a threat indicating he was going to his vehicle to retrieve a gun. A Huntersville Police school resource officer and other Hopewell High School security officials responded to the disturbance.

School administrators searched Ho’s truck and found a gun.

After seizing the weapon, the school resource officer was immediately notified.

Ho was taken into custody, and the weapon was seized as evidence.

This incident highlighted the important role that school resource officers and school administrators play in working together to help maintain a safe learning environment, police said.

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