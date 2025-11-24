Gunshot victim identified in south Charlotte, suspect at large

CHARLOTTE — A 39-year-old man was killed in a south Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Police say they discovered James McIlwain deceased with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. on Wallingford Street.
Officers say an unknown suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
No other information has been made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
