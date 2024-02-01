The Habit Burger Grill set to open restaurant in Lake Norman area

DENVER, N.C. — A popular West Coast burger joint is continuing its expansion in the Carolinas, with its latest restaurant in the greater Charlotte region set to open next week.

The Habit Burger Grill says in a press release that its restaurant at 7266 N.C. Highway 73 in Denver, just off N.C. Highway 16 in Lincoln County, will begin serving the public on Feb. 7. In the days leading up to the grand opening, invitations are available to members of the restaurant’s CharClub and users of its mobile app to attend VIP pre-opening events and receive free food.

This marks the chain’s sixth restaurant in North Carolina and its fourth in the Charlotte area — although one of those is in Indian Land, just across the state line in South Carolina.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

