Yelp names uptown spot among top ‘Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day’

CHARLOTTE — Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day setting? Yelp (NYSE: YELP) says this uptown restaurant is among the “Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day” in the country.

To compile its ranking, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories, narrowing in on reviews mentioning words such as “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.” Those spots were then ranked based on total volume and rating of reviews.

The Cellar at Duckworth’s is the only Charlotte restaurant to make the 2024 list.

Just one other North Carolina restaurant was included.

