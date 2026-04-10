Habitat for Humanity reports unauthorized dumping at Matthews construction site

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers in Matthews say people have been using their dumpster while they’re away from the construction site.

Surveillance photos captured people driving up and using the dumpster seven times between mid-March and this week.

Habitat for Humanity says one person event left a stack of old cabinets.

Matthews Police say they’ve added patrols in the area.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. as Channel 9’s Eli Brand speaks with volunteers about the issue.

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