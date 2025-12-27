Hallmark seeks extras for ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ sequel

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hallmark is looking for extras for its next movie at the Biltmore Estate.

Channel 9 told you earlier this week that Hallmark is set to start filming a sequel to “A Biltmore Christmas” next month.

The movie will premiere during next year’s annual Countdown to Christmas.

To apply, email Marty Cherrix at cherrixcastingnc@gmail.com. “Hallmark” should be in the subject line. Your email needs to include a recent photo, full name, age, phone number, height and weight.

According to the Biltmore, a record 8,000 people applied to be extras in the first Hallmark movie there.

Only 300 were hired.

