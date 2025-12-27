Local

Hallmark seeks extras for ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ sequel

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha in “A Biltmore Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel. The movie was filmed at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC, in January 2023. (Hallmark Media)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hallmark is looking for extras for its next movie at the Biltmore Estate.

Channel 9 told you earlier this week that Hallmark is set to start filming a sequel to “A Biltmore Christmas” next month.

The movie will premiere during next year’s annual Countdown to Christmas.

ALSO READ: Hallmark holiday movie fans are flocking to Connecticut's quaint filming locations

To apply, email Marty Cherrix at cherrixcastingnc@gmail.com. “Hallmark” should be in the subject line. Your email needs to include a recent photo, full name, age, phone number, height and weight.

According to the Biltmore, a record 8,000 people applied to be extras in the first Hallmark movie there.

Only 300 were hired.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Charlotte’s ‘Roofman’: Ex-girlfriend shares her side in new Hollywood movie

Charlotte’s ‘Roofman’: Ex-girlfriend shares her side in new Hollywood movie

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read