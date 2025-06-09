Hamlet man’s murder linked to previous domestic violence case, deputies say

HAMLET, N.C. — Richmond County Investigators said a Hamlet man’s murder on Wednesday stemmed from a previous case of domestic violence.

Deputies arrived at the scene on Rose Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced 26-year-old Janaydia Tender was charged with murder in the death of 43-year-old Eddie Thomas Jr.

Investigators said Thomas Jr. had been shot and died at the home on Rose Street in the Dobbins Heights Community early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said Thomas Jr. did not live at the home. Tender is in jail without bond.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

WATCH: 1 person injured, 1 in custody following street takeover shooting

1 person injured, 1 in custody following street takeover shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group