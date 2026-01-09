Handgun, ammunition found in student vehicles at Lancaster County career center

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A handgun and ammunition were found in student vehicles at the Lancaster County School District Career Center on Thursday, district officials said.

Drug dogs located a handgun and ammunition in separate student vehicles during a search on Thursday. School officials said the items are not related.

The Lancaster County School District said the district discipline matrix addresses the handling of weapons.

“No firearms or explosives of any kind are allowed on school grounds, including firearms stored in vehicles driven onto school grounds by adults. State law strictly prohibits this, and all violators will be prosecuted,” officials said.

Lancaster County School District shared the following statement with families:

“We want to share with you that during a routine drug dog search today, January 8, 2026 at the Lancaster County School District Career Center a handgun and ammunition were discovered in student vehicles. Law enforcement officers along with district and school administrators are working together and taking every precaution to ensure the continued safety of our school community. All students and staff are safe, and there is no immediate danger.”

