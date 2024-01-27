‘Happened on a whim’: Huntersville man stops for dinner, leaves with $100,000 prize

CHARLOTTE — “I walked in for chicken and walked out with lobster,” Kevin Prast laughed. “Not a bad day.”

In a last-minute decision, Prast stopped at a Food Lion in Charlotte to pick up something for dinner on Thursday.

While there, he bought a lottery ticket.

“It was just a fluke thing,” he said. “It happened on a whim.”

Prast told the North Carolina Education Lottery he’s using winnings to take a tropical vacation. He took home $70,000 from the $100,000 win after taxes.

He bought the lucky $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Food Lion on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

