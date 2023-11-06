Lottery ticket sold in Charlotte remains unclaimed months after purchase

CHARLOTTE — A lucky winner is walking around Charlotte not knowing they won $270,023 from a lottery ticket.

If you played the Carolina Cash 5 in Charlotte on May 13, double-check your ticket.

The winning ticket expires on Friday. It was sold at Caton’s Grocery on 5416 Statesville Road in Charlotte.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 9-15-17-33-41. The unclaimed ticket matched oof the five white balls to win the prize money.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

The winner must present the ticket at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

Although the ticket expires Nov. 10, the lottery office is closed for Veteran’s Day.

The winner could still come in on Nov. 13 to claim the prize.

