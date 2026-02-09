NC House Oversight hearing on Charlotte safety underway

RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte leaders are being grilled by North Carolina lawmakers about what they’re doing to keep the city safe.

The House Oversight Committee called seven people to testify Monday.

Rep @BrendenJonesNC to Charlotte officials: “Each of you have been called for one reason, incompetence.” pic.twitter.com/N1t9YMNLpG — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 9, 2026

The morning was filled with fireworks as lawmakers grilled Sheriff Garry McFadden about how he is running the jail, working with ICE, and treating staff and inmates.

Sheriff McFadden is one of the Charlotte leaders testifying Monday before the House Oversight Committee. He and District Attorney Spencer Merriweather were the first to be sworn in and takes questions from lawmakers.

It’s clear lawmakers have a lot of respect for the district attorney.

Their questioning of Sheriff McFadden has been more intense. Chair Brenden Jones accused the sheriff of deflecting blame and being evasive in some of his answers. The sheriff and lawmakers have been clashing over whether he is answering their questions.

“I am the elephant in the room, but I’m a proud elephant in the room, and I will always be the proud elephant in the room and the state, and it is not the great state of Mecklenburg?” Sheriff McFadden said.

“I have a pretty good relationship with 99 sheriffs in this county, as does the General Assembly,” said Chairman Jones. “I don’t see any of them here except you sir, so that should tell you where the problem lies.”

Chairman Jones said he called Charlotte leaders to testify because of heir “incompetence.”

We’re expected to hear from Mayor Vi Lyles, interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle, city manager Marcus Jones, and CMPD Chief Estella Patterson.

