Happy hours could become legal in North Carolina

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers are once again trying to update state alcohol regulations.

N.C. House members rolled out a rewrite to the state’s alcohol laws on Tuesday.

The 36-page measure aims to allow ABC stores to open on Sundays and some federal holidays. It would also permit restaurants and bars offer discounts and drink specials, effectively legalizing “happy hours.”

Additionally, it would restore the pandemic-era rule that allowed restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with to-go orders.

