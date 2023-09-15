Hardy Boys Records to open store at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Hardy Boys Records’ first independent, bricks-and-mortar store will be at Camp North End.

Husband-and-wife team Dean and Tiffany Hardy expect that 1,283-square-foot flagship store to open in October.

Select buldings at Camp North End, including the Quonset Hut where Hardy Boys is located, are a joint venture between Atco Properties & Management and Shorenstein.

The partners are remaking a sprawling former industrial site that spans about 76 acres just north of uptown into a hub of creative space, retail shops, restaurants and, soon, multifamily residential units.

