Harriet’s Hamburgers to replace seed oils with beef tallow at all Charlotte locations

CHARLOTTE — Harriet’s Hamburgers is making a big change in its operations as the Charlotte-based brand readies its next phase of expansion. The chef-driven burger brand will replace seed oils with beef butter — a beef tallow frying method — starting in January. It will be used for its fries and cheese curds to add a depth of flavor.

The menu will remain limited with burgers, fries and sodas, says Joe Haubenhofer, co-owner. “We’re not going to be changing our core menu. We’re just refining what we have.”

The option will be available when Harriet’s debuts its restaurant at Commonwealth in Plaza Midwood in late January. It also will roll out at Optimist Hall, its original site, at the same time. Harriet’s first location opened in Optimist Hall in 2020. Haubenhofer, Collin Ricks and Chef Brian Stokholm are co-owners.

“With the food we always wanted to be simple. That doesn’t mean it’s not complex or high quality. We always sought to go after the best ingredients we could get our hands on,” Haubenbofer says.

That includes working with Creekstone Farms as its beef purveyor. Cheese is sourced from New School American cheese, which eliminates all excess ingredients. It offers Boylan Craft Sodas, which are made without high-fructose corn syrup. House-made sauces and fresh herbs are a staple.

