‘Where’s my money going?’: Homeowner disappointed insurance wouldn’t cover roof damage

CHARLOTTE — Storms hit back in the spring. Like usual, companies went door to door offering free roof and gutter inspections.

One stopped by Mustafa Bel-Fakir’s house in northeast Charlotte.

“They went to the roof. They took pictures. They brought them down. They show(ed) me. They say, ‘You have hail damage on your roof,’” he told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

Bel-Fakir says the business said they’d contact his insurance -- ERIE -- to see if they’d cover it and, if so, the roofers would start work. Bel-Fakir says his insurance denied the claim.

“I feel like I’ve been put down,” he said. “I told them ... I said, ‘I’m not satisfied with the answer you guys [are] giving me.’”

So, he pushed back but says it didn’t change anything.

“Where is my money going? I’m paying for the roof, insurance … Where’s my money going?” he said.

Homeowners insurance tends to cover unexpected damage not normal wear and tear, like on an aging roof. But -- after a storm -- it can be hard to tell the difference.

ERIE emailed Action 9, “We appreciate the opportunity to review this complaint. While we can’t share details about individual customers or specific claims, we did escalate the information you provided. After a thorough review by Claims leadership in Charlotte, we can confirm the claim was handled appropriately and objectively. We understand the customer is disappointed by the coverage outcome, but it is based on the facts, circumstances and terms of the policy.”

If your insurance won’t cover certain damage, you should be able to appeal with the company.

If that doesn’t work, there are three options:

Hire a public adjuster. Consider a lawyer. File a complaint with your state department of insurance.

Side note: Don’t be afraid to switch companies after that. Shop around.

