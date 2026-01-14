Local

Harris Teeter to close east Charlotte store at Mintworth Commons

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Harris Teeter announced it will be closing its east Charlotte location at Mintworth Commons by mid-April.

The grocery store says it made the decision to close the store on Wyalong Drive after careful consideration.

The company said it informed around 100 employees of the closure last week. Harris Teeter will offer employees the opportunity to transfer to other locations in the coming weeks.

