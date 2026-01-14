Harris Teeter to close east Charlotte store at Mintworth Commons

CHARLOTTE — Harris Teeter announced it will be closing its east Charlotte location at Mintworth Commons by mid-April.

The grocery store says it made the decision to close the store on Wyalong Drive after careful consideration.

The company said it informed around 100 employees of the closure last week. Harris Teeter will offer employees the opportunity to transfer to other locations in the coming weeks.

