Sprouts Farmers Market eyes expansion in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. — Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to take over space in Cabarrus County.

The grocery chain is listed on county permit filings for a site in Concord along Christenbury Parkway, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The project descriptions calls for a new store in the former Earth Fare space which shut down in August.

This latest addition aims to expand Sprouts’ presence in the Charlotte market. Sprouts Farmers Market currently operates three locations in the Charlotte area, including stores in Ballantyne, Steele Creek, and most recently, NoDa.

Sprouts specializes in natural, organic and plant-based products sourced from local farmers.

