Harris Teeter providing free water to those affected by Hurricane Helene

BOONE, N.C. — Harris Teeter is providing free bottled water to residents affected by the boil water notice in Boone, N.C., after the impact of Hurricane Helene.

The free distribution will begin Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Shops at Shadowline in Boone, N.C., and will continue while supplies last.

Residents will receive a 24-pack of bottled water; a limit of two per household.

Harris Teeter encourages residents to participate only if it is safe for them to do so.

Distribution Location:

Shops at Shadowline – 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC 28607

