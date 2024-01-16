‘Have to do something’: Vandals strike vehicles at south Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Some people at a south Charlotte apartment complex woke up Tuesday to discover their car windows smashed out.

It happened Monday morning at Oak Park at Nations Ford, an apartment complex on Dinadan Drive off of Nations Ford Road.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz the break-ins weren’t the first of their kind or even the most dangerous.

On Tuesday, shards of glass littered the complex parking lot. Video sent to Goetz shows shattered car windows and broken glass, one car after another. At least four cars were damaged in the incident.

Goetz found similar scenes outside other units.

The complex is home to a large Hispanic population. Maria Martinez said she’s lived at the complex for 14 years and this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. She spoke to Goetz in Spanish on Tuesday, saying it’s terrible to live there and it causes panic.

A man who lives in a house next to the complex said his car wasn’t hit this time, but it’s been broken into before.

“The authorities have to do something,” Elias Fuentes told Goetz in Spanish.

One young woman who didn’t want to show her face on camera said her family’s car was also broken into.

“It’s really terrible because there is not safety around here anymore,” she said.

She showed Goetz security video from more than a year ago when her mom’s car was shot into. A flash comes from the driver’s side of a white truck. Then, you can see and hear what appears to be multiple gunshots in return.

The family moved to the United States from Honduras and can’t afford to move elsewhere. She has a message for those responsible for the crimes.

“We are from another country, we come here to work hard, to study hard, to have a better career, a better life,” she said. “Get your mind back in the game and stop doing it because it is hard for all of us.”

If you have any information about Monday’s incident, call police. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or click here.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD identifies suspects in 260+ car thefts through blood left on victim vehicle)

CMPD identifies suspects in 260+ car thefts through blood left on victim vehicle

©2024 Cox Media Group